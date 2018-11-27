#NoExcuse campaign is about a new kind of man

A South African beer company has accused men of being bad fathers, violators of women and generally broken. Carling Black Label wants to transform masculinity, and for customers to stop abusing their “refreshment beverages”, said company brand director Grant Pereira. Father A Nation (FAN) founder Craig Wilson, speaking at the Carling Black Label Beer #No Excuse event held in Johannesburg at the weekend, said: “If we can heal men, we can heal the world, if we can restore men to be fathers, we ca...