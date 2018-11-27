A R50‚000 reward has been offered for anyone with information who could help lead to the arrest of the man who gunned down an ANC ward councillor near Burgersfort in Limpopo on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said councillor Thabang Maupa went to his restaurant at around 7.30pm to help his wife lock up.

The restaurant is situated at Riba Cross next to the R37 in Burgersfort.

Mojapelo said that after locking up‚ an unknown man approached their car and opened fire on them.

Maupa‚ 42‚ died on the scene while his wife‚ 40‚ was wounded in the attack.

The motive for the attack was still unknown.

A case of murder and attempted murder have been opened. No arrests have yet been made.

The ANC did not immediately comment on the matter.