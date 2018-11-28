JUST IN | Kumbaca recalled by BCM mayor

Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati has recalled councillor Ncedo Kumbaca as head of engineering services. He announced Sindile Toni as the new incumbent responsible to oversee the upkeep of the Metro's infrastructure. The mayor also introduced a new member to his executive, Bongiwe Sauli, who will now head the corporate services position when Pakati moved Toni to engineering services.