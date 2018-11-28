Samwu strike mayhem festers across BCM

Millions lost as business operations are disrupted by power, water outages

PREMIUM

Samwu strikers’ political in-house brawl with their Buffalo City Metro bosses which has coincided with a spate of arson has wreaked destruction and havoc across King William’s Town and East London. The DA has called for an emergency council meeting, with caucus leader Kevin Mileham saying their calculations of the cost to residents and state was already R100m.