WATCH LIVE | Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi testifies at state capture inquiry

Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his then adviser Sam Muofhe are testifying before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Ramatlhodi previously claimed that during his stint as mineral resources minister, former Eskom boss Brian Molefe and board chairman Ben Ngubane tried to force him to suspend Glencore's mining licences while the Guptas were trying to purchase the company’s Optimum coal mine.

On Tuesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe shed light on how state capture led to a rupture in the party’s top structures during President Jacob Zuma’s second term in office.

Mantashe became the first ANC top six official to appear before the Zondo commission, and used his opening statement to emphasise its importance. However, he testified about how tensions escalated in the ANC over state capture, resulting in at least three members of Zuma’s cabinet leading impassioned calls for his removal.

Mantashe also had to defend the party against allegations that it tried to pressure banks into reconsidering their decision to close Gupta-linked bank accounts.