SAMWU demands R513m 'apology'

Striking workers want R100,000 per member for job evaluation delays

In a shocking turn of events, Buffalo City Metro strikers are demanding an immediate pre-Christmas payout of R100,000 per worker – which works out to a R513m mountain of cash. This was dubbed “apology” money by Samwu’s leadership. The union said the cash would be compensation for delays experienced in the implementation of the job evaluation process scheduled to start last year.