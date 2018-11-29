News

Search for bodies continues at PSJ beach

By Sikho Ntshobane - 29 November 2018

A search for the bodies of two pupils from Marubeni Primary School in Libode who drowned at the notorious Second Beach on Tuesday has resumed.

