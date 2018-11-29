Traditional leaders walk out of summit meeting

In protest and registering their dismay and unhappiness about the Cogta head of department Gabisile Gumbi-Masilela, traditional leaders who are attending the traditional leaders summit at Mphekweni Beach resort near Port Alfred, marched out the conference room as the HoD was about to talk. Gumbi-Masilela was to talk about the role of traditional leaders in governance structures at local government.