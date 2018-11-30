Cogta task team to steer Stutt rescue
Provincial government steps in hours after ANC recalls municipal troika
A task team has been formed to come up with a rescue plan for the troubled Amahlathi municipality in Stutterheim. Co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa said the team, led by Thabo Mdukiswa, is busy with “preliminary investigations which will help craft terms of reference for national Treasury to institute a forensic investigation” into the events that led to the collapse of the municipality.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.