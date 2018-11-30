Cogta task team to steer Stutt rescue

Provincial government steps in hours after ANC recalls municipal troika

A task team has been formed to come up with a rescue plan for the troubled Amahlathi municipality in Stutterheim. Co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa said the team, led by Thabo Mdukiswa, is busy with “preliminary investigations which will help craft terms of reference for national Treasury to institute a forensic investigation” into the events that led to the collapse of the municipality.