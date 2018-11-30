News

Magistrate arrested for allegedly seeking bribe to drop case

By Naledi Shange - 30 November 2018
A Carletonville magistrate was arrested in November 2018 for allegedly soliciting a bribe.
A Carletonville magistrate has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe in return for him dropping a case.

The 49-year-old was arrested by the Hawks on Friday.

"It is alleged that he demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for theft last week.

"The magistrate allegedly approached the suspects' colleague and demanded that the two female suspects pay an amount and they will be released on their next court appearance‚" said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said that while everyone was considered innocent until proven otherwise‚ those who preside over cases in court were expected to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner.

"They should be beyond reproach‚" Lebeya said.

“If proven‚ the alleged conduct has the potential of tainting the proper administration of justice. We shall continue to act without fear or favour regardless of the status of those who transgress the law‚” he said.

The magistrate will appear in the Carletonville Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of corruption and extortion.

