“What are little boys made of? Snips and snails. And puppy-dogs’ tails. That’s what little boys are made of. What are little girls made of? Sugar and spice. And all things nice. That’s what little girls are made of‚” the statement read‚ suggesting that the twins are a boy and a girl.

The couple’s first child was born last year and was named Mandela‚ after Nelson Mandela.

Last year Mandla said they were excited about their first wedding anniversary‚ but also by the fact that they were expecting their first baby. “It’s been an amazing year. We are truly blessed‚” he said at the time.

In 2011‚ one of Mandla’s wives‚ French beauty Nobubele (née Anais Grimaud)‚ gave birth to Zanethemba Qheya‚ but the father turned out to be one of Mandla’s brothers‚ Mbuso.

This was revealed by Mandla during an emotionally charged media briefing at Mvezo in 2012.

Nobubele Anais went back to her home on Reunion Island.

Mandla’s marriage to Nosekeni Rabia is his fourth. He remains legally married to his first wife‚ Tando Mabunu-Mandela‚ but they are estranged and are locked in court battles over their divorce.

Early in the week Mandla hinted to the Sunday Times that his wife was due to give birth. “My wife is expecting‚ we are excited and I can’t have interviews right now‚” he said on Tuesday.