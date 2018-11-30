Shack dwellers demand houses
Forum gives BCM seven days to communicate plans for proper housing
Hundreds of shack dwellers in Buffalo City Metro marched on the East London City Hall to demand houses from mayor Xola Pakati on Thursday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.