Mandela was deeply concerned about poverty in South Africa: Oprah

American television icon Oprah Winfrey recalled her memories of former president Nelson Mandela at the Is’thunzi Sabafazi – Dignity For Women event at the University of Johannesburg on Thursday.

“He was most concerned always about poverty and its devastation to people’s lives. He was most concerned about how poverty breeds violence, how poverty brought about a lack of healthcare and proper education,” she said.

Hundreds of women attended the event, facilitated by author Redi Thlabi. Panelists included Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel, executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Machel's daughter, Josina Machel.

It was hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation as part of the remembrance period to mark five years since Mandela died and to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

During her keynote address, Winfrey declared her love for South Africa.