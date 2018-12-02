The Hawks and police have arrested eight people in connection with cash-in-transit heists in Katlehong and Meyerton in Gauteng.

Thandwangubazi Mvelase‚ 35‚ Nokulunga Ntombela‚ 33‚ Lungisa Mdlolo‚ 35‚ Ntengazi Mdlolo‚ 40‚ and Sandile Mhlungu‚ 29‚ appeared in the Protea‚ Vereeniging and Nigel Magistrates’ Courts respectively on Friday.

They will be back in court on Monday.

“Unfortunately‚ the case against the other three suspects was provisionally withdrawn‚” said Hawks spokesperson brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The team found AK-47 rifles‚ two bullet-proof police vests‚ ammunition and cash when they arrested Mvelase and Ntombela.

Mhlungu was arrested at Orange Farm where police found a shotgun‚ pistol‚ hand grenade and ammunition.

“The pistol was linked to a theft of a firearm case in the same area‚” Mulaudzi said.

“The operation proceeded to Duduza and Vosloorus hostel where the two Mdlolos were arrested. Lungisani Mdlolo was the first to be detained in Duduza and he was allegedly found with a revolver. Ntengazi Mdlolo was next to be arrested and he was allegedly found with a AK 47 and a pistol.”

Mulaudzi said that Lungisani Mdlolo allegedly escaped from custody at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in 2014 after he was found guilty of murder‚ armed robbery with aggravated circumstances and rape.

“The operation culminated with the arrest of three suspects‚ also in Vosloorus‚ where the team allegedly seized an AK-47 with six magazines with ammunition. Their case has since been provisionally withdrawn pending further investigations.”

- TimesLIVE