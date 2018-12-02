Fifteen people were injured on Sunday morning‚ one of them critically‚ when a taxi and bus collided at the Snake and New Modder intersection in Benoni on the East Rand‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find the two vehicles in the slow lane of the road. Several people were found scattered around the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

He said paramedics had assessed the injured and found that one person had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition while 14 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries‚ and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions‚ before they were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

