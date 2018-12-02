Mpumalanga police are continuing their search for two of three assailants who broke into the home of a policewoman and her husband and shot the couple dead.

Sergeant Thembisile Ndlovu‚ 42‚ and her husband Jabulani Khoza‚ 40‚ were asleep when three men broke into their home at Angin Court near Bushbuckridge on Saturday.

“They were suddenly attacked by three unknown men who reportedly gained entry through a window‚” said provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“Once inside‚ a shootout ensued and Ndlovu managed to shoot one of the attackers who died at the scene. The other two suspects are reported to have fired at the couple‚ instantly killing the sergeant [Ndlovu].”

Neighbours rushed Khoza to the hospital after hearing the gunshots.

“He‚ unfortunately‚ later succumbed to his wounds. The suspects made off with the couple’s Chevrolet Spark that was later recovered within the Bushbuckridge area.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma condemned the killings.

Hlathi said: “He (Zuma) further stated that any attack on a member of the police is tantamount to an attack on the state.”

Ndlovu was based at the Calcutta police station.

