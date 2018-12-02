Hawks nab two for chief whip Nobhongoza’s murder

Two men aged 34 and 45 have been arrested for the murder of the ANC chief whip in Sakhisizwe Municipality Thanduxolo Nobhongoza, 42. The two, who may not be named before appearing in court, were arrested on Saturday at their respective homes in Tsolo and Khowa [formerly Elliot] on Saturday by the Hawks’ Komani serious organised crime investigation unit.