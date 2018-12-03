Cloudy start to the week in Eastern Cape
East London starts the week off with a partly cloudy morning, eventually becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Evening showers are anticipated. Residents of the city can expect a maximum temperature of 23°C, according to the South African Weather Services. The eastern half of the province is looking at a partly cloudy and warm morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.