President Cyril Ramaphosa is ready to name the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Ramaphosa will make the announcement at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday‚ the presidency said in a statement.

In November an eight-member panel led by cabinet minister Jeff Radebe interviewed 11 shortlisted candidates for the position. After the interviews‚ the panel came up with five prospective names‚ out of which Ramaphosa must make his decision.

The candidates are:

Shamila Batohi

The Sunday Times reported last month that the president was said to favour Batohi because she "checked all the boxes" for the post.