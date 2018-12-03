News

Operation gives little girl gift of hearing

PREMIUM
By Ziyanda Zweni - 03 December 2018

A profoundly deaf Mthatha child is well on her way to hearing sounds for the first time after undergoing a successful cochlear implant operation.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

East Londoners help woman being beaten in CBD
Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
X