Investigators and evidence leaders for the commission of inquiry into state capture are carrying out an on-site inspection of the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound with former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor on Monday morning.

This follows claims by Ajay Gupta that Mentor fabricated her evidence and falsely described the layout‚ interior and exterior of the property.

Just before 9am on Monday morning‚ lawyers for both the inquiry and the Guptas arrived at the property for an “in loco” inspection‚ which was facilitated after protracted negotiations.

The group walked into the property just after 9:15am.

The inspection was not open to the media‚ following objections by attorneys for the Gupta family. They asked that the inspection be videotaped. It is unclear at this stage if and how the evidence about the inspection will be presented to the commission‚ as its spokesperson has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Mentor recently retracted her evidence to the commission‚ which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ that she had met businessman and former arms deal adviser Fana Hlongwane on a 2010 flight with former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.