Call for wider approach to scourge of abuse

As long as the government continues to concentrate only on helping victims of abuse heal but does not look at helping their families come to terms with the tragedy and also at the perpetrators, efforts to fight women and child abuse will continue to be less effective. This was the view expressed by sexual abuse survivor Tami Mase, 44, during the launch of her first book Traces of Blue and Black at the Nelson Mandela Museum on Friday.