EC youth held over father’s death
A young man was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of his father at the weekend. Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said: “Willowvale police arrested a 23-year-old man for [the] alleged murder of his father. “The suspect was arrested on Monday at about 8pm at Mandluntsha locality, Mboya village, Willowvale.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.