Is the SABC board's future in the balance?

The ANC in parliament may push for the dissolution of the SABC board following the resignation of four board members after a clash with new communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The ANC whip on the communications committee, Lerumo Kalako, said although no decision had been taken by any party structure, the SABC executive might have to report directly to parliament until a new board has been constituted.

“The executive is there and nobody is going to touch that executive; we are going to defend it. We are fully behind the executives. They can still continue to operate while we are trying to put a board in place,” said Kalako.

“At the end of the day, we don’t depend on the board to make them [executives] account to parliament.”

This comes as board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini wrote to Ndabeni-Abrahams complaining about her ministry's response to their pleas for a government guarantee to save the struggling public broadcaster.

