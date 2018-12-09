Mpondos’ plea to the world

Heritage Council takes up request to have sites recognised by global body

PREMIUM

The National Heritage Council wants the Mpondo landscape, which has a rich history of colonial resistance and revolt, to receive international recognition. The council is in the process of applying to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to have eight sites where battles and protests of resistance between the Mpondo tribe and authorities took place, to be declared world heritage sites.