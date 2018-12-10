12th EC initiate dies this season

Mhlontlo traditional surgeon arrested for illegal circumcision

Twelve initiates have been confirmed dead in the Eastern Cape this summer season. Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) provincial spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said the latest deaths were reported in the Buffalo City Metro, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi districts. Ngam said the 12th death happened on December 4, but authorities only came to know about it on Friday.