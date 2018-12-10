Youth honoured at glitzy awards event
High barriers to employment, including having to have years of work experience before being considered for a job, were among the concerns raised by those attending the South African Youth Awards at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday evening.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.