Generators sold out in a week
Sold out, thanks to Eskom. Thoughts of countering Eskom’s festive season load shedding may be too late – East London’s two leading generator suppliers, TKY and Thesen’s Generators, are out of stock of the most popular brands, and many national wholesale suppliers are in the same position. Restocking before Christmas is not possible.
