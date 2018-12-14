Police hunt for robbers of East London store

Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of heavily-armed thugs who robbed a PEP store in Amalinda and fled with a large amount of money and cellphones. The robbery took place at 10am on Thursday in front of horrified customers and five staff members, said acting store manager Lorraine de Klerk. De Klerk said all five employees who were terrorised by the suspects during the attack, were sent home after the experience.