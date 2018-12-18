WATCH | Cool South African inventions that owned 2018

From bricks and fertiliser made of urine to Africa's first private satellite, South Africans have made headlines across the globe for their recent innovations.

From Africa to space

A team of female high school students built and designed Africa's first private satellite, which is set to make its way to space.

According to CNN, the Cape Town teens have designed and built payloads for a satellite that will orbit over the earth's poles and scan Africa's surface.

The creation is part of project by the Meta Economic Development Organisation (MEDO) and Morehead State University in the US to encourage more females to enter the 'STEM' fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.