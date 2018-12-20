All inmates want this Christmas is their loved ones’ presence
Prison authorities warn that inmates forgotten by their families pose a risk to themselves while in the clink
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.