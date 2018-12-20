Embattled Denel has a new boss

Denel, the embattled South African arms manufacturer and contractor, has a new boss.

The public enterprise ministry along with Denel's board announced on Thursday that Daniel du Toit had been appointed as CEO.

The ministry said Du Toit's appointment was part of a plan to stabilise the flailing state-owned entity.

"He will be able to build on the turnaround strategy for Denel that was introduced this year," said the ministry.