Petrol station 'hitmen' still hope to get out of jail

Two men who stand accused of masterminding the assassination of Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan still want to get out of jail and will forge ahead with a bid for bail in the new year.

But for now Zakhele Dubazane and Menziwa Mdaka will remain behind bars.

The two were arrested after the 37-year-old business owner was gunned down at an Umbilo petrol station in August, with his final moments captured on CCTV.

The trigger man, Ayanda Shezi, is already serving a life sentence for the murder after pleading guilty.

In his plea‚ Shezi outlined the chilling details of the planning stages of Ramjettan’s murder.

He claimed to have been approached by Mdaka who asked him to help carry out a "job" he had been hired to do.