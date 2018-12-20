SA sites vie for heritage listing
Fort Hare’s main campus also on World Heritage Eastern Cape short list
The University of Fort Hare Alice main campus and Nelson Mandela’s childhood home in Mqhekezweni are among 10 potential World Heritage sites under discussion. The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC), as the co-ordinator of the World Heritage Enlistment, is currently embarking on road shows to list 10 sites on the Unesco World Heritage register.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.