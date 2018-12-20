SA sites vie for heritage listing

Fort Hare’s main campus also on World Heritage Eastern Cape short list

The University of Fort Hare Alice main campus and Nelson Mandela’s childhood home in Mqhekezweni are among 10 potential World Heritage sites under discussion. The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC), as the co-ordinator of the World Heritage Enlistment, is currently embarking on road shows to list 10 sites on the Unesco World Heritage register.