Sad last days of ex boxing champ
Slashing Tiger Vabaza’s funeral service will be held in East London
Former SA flyweight and WBU junior bantamweight champion Gabula “Slashing Tiger” Vabaza, who died on December 11, will be buried in East London on Friday.
