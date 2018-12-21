Christmas in jail for mother of murdered 'Baby Daniel'
The mother of 3-year-old “Baby Daniel” - who was murdered in 2016 after a spate of injuries sustained during his short life - will spend Christmas behind bars.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.