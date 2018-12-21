Thanks, Mkhwebane, for your lovely gift of fingering Zille and Mbalula
She gave us a chance to reflect on SA's genius for taking sides no matter what, and taking them to ludicrous extremes
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.