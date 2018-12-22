Private schools can't victimise kids when parents don't pay, judge rules

When a church school prevented a 10-year-old writing his mid-year exams because his parents were in arrears with fees, the tactic worked.

His parents cashed in a funeral policy to find the money, and the John Wesley School pupil was allowed back into the exam room.

But now the KwaZulu-Natal primary school, which is run by the Methodist Church in Pinetown, has been slammed for unconstitutional behaviour by a high court judge.

And her ruling will force a change in the policy of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa, which has about 760 schools with a total of 160,000 pupils.