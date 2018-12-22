Zimbabwe shaken by 5.5 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale has struck Zimbabwe, the country’s media reported on Saturday.

The US Geological Service agency (USGS) said the quake had occurred 53km south-east of the town of Chipinge, affecting parts of Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique.

“The 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Chipinge has left villagers scared and in panic especially in the Beacon area, with less strong rural buildings being destroyed,” the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported.

It said the earthquake had occurred at 7.40am, with Chipinge being the epicentre, while tremors were felt as far as Mutare, Masvingo and the capital, Harare.