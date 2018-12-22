The Western Cape’s recently established Anti Gang Unit has arrested an alleged gang member whom it says allegedly terrorised communities living on the Cape Flats and has been linked to several killings.

“In a protracted investigation‚ members of the Anti Gang Unit detective team pounced on an estate in Paarl last night and arrested a 26-year-old alleged gang member for a series of serious violent crimes some dating back to a year ago‚” said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

He said at this stage of the investigation‚ the suspect‚ whom police referred to as a "most wanted sought after gang member"‚ could be linked to nine murders and 12 attempted murders‚ among other serious crimes‚ including assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm‚ house breaking with the intent to kill‚ intimidation and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“With further analysis of other dockets‚ more charges could be added‚” Van Wyk said.

“The suspect is alleged to have terrorised some communities of the Cape Flats including Lavender Hill and Steenberg where he attacked fellow gang members and innocent beings in his trail of violence. With the unit hot on the heels of the suspect‚ he had been on the run for some time. Meanwhile shooting incidents in the Lavender Hill area had somewhat subsided.”

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday‚ Van Wyk said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula hailed the arrest by the unit “as a step in the right direction towards defeating the scourge of gang violence”.

- TimesLIVE