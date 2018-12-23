With no deal, US government shutdown likely to drag on past Christmas

A partial US government shutdown was almost certain to drag through the Christmas holiday after the Senate adjourned on Saturday without breaking an impasse over President Donald Trump's demand for more funds for a border wall.

With no deal in sight on a bill to fund the government, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home until Thursday. While he said he would call them back if a deal was struck, the decision all but guaranteed a partial shutdown would stretch at least until then.

Lawmakers will depart Washington with Trump and Senate Democrats seemingly as entrenched in their positions as ever.

Financing for about a quarter of federal government programmes - including the departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Agriculture - expired at midnight and will not be renewed until a deal is done.

Federal parks were to close and more than 400,000 federal "essential" employees in those agencies will work without pay until the dispute is resolved. Another 380,000 will be "furloughed", meaning they are put on temporary leave.