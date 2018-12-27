Police in the dark after body found dumped, legs bound on side of road

Mystery surrounds the apparent murder of a man in Temba, north of Pretoria.

The man's body was discovered by a community member next to Suurman Road early on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson constable Herman Moremi said the man was aged between 21 and 30.

“His legs were tied with shoelaces. He was only wearing blue jeans," said Moremi.

"Police received information from the member of community, who saw the body lying next to the road.

"It is suspected that he was assaulted during the night,” said Moremi.

The police have made no arrests. The motive for the murder remains unknown.