WATCH| Justice is served - eight shocking murder trials in 2018

South Africa has seen a significant number of murder cases in 2018 that have dominated conversations and sparked protests.

According to SAPS crime statistics, 20,336 murders were reported in 2017/2018. The cases ranged from gender-based violence, child abuse, hijackings and family bloodbaths. Here are eight murder stories that captured the country's attention - and ultimately resulted in justice being served.



1. Hannah Cornelius



In November, three men were given life sentences after being found guilty of kidnapping, robbing, raping and murdering Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius in May last year.



Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben Van Niekerk each received two life sentences. A fourth suspect, Nashville Julius, received 22 years' imprisonment for robbery and kidnapping.