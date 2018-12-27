Toddler, 2, snatched from East London verandah

Cops, top private eye launch massive hunt for mystery ‘tavern’ woman

PREMIUM

A young family, with the help of a private investigator, is frantically searching East London for a woman they believe can help them locate their missing two-year-old daughter. Veteran East London private investigator Leon Nel has joined the search for a woman who may have abducted the toddler from her Southernwood home over 10 days ago.