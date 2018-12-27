Top Emalahleni staff under fire after probe
The future of Emalahleni municipality mayor Nomveliso Nyukwana and municipal manager Sithembele Vatala hangs in the balance amid allegations of irregular appointments and nepotism. The alleged wrongdoing is contained in a recently released report by co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa.
