Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's wedding pics nearly breaks the internet
Miley and Liam's happy ending.
US superstars Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have finally confirmed their marriage, by posting pictures of the big day, which have gone viral and accumulated millions of social media likes within hours.
Speculation that the lovebirds secretly got married has been swirling for ages and the cat was finally let out the bag on Thursday when Miley posted a series of black-and-white photos of her and Liam on social media.
One of the captions read: 12.23.18, leading many to believe it was the day they exchanged their vows.
According to the BBC, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friends and family.
The pics show Miley dressed in a gown designed by Vivienne Westwood and Liam dressed in a black suit and white sneakers.
The snaps accumulated over 5 million likes on social media each, only hours after being posted.
On Twitter the reaction was crazy!
This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong https://t.co/LX8C4IVOGF— Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) December 26, 2018
Miley Cyrus e Liam Hemsworth ??— . (@apenas1conta) December 27, 2018
Obrigado The Last Song pic.twitter.com/uZVdUpxspd
Suddenly “When I Look At You” is playing and my childhood is complete.?? Loved Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together since the Last Song. Couldn’t be happier for them.❣️ Thanks for showing the world true love. pic.twitter.com/enFhz6SZej— Paul Butcher (@ThePaulButcher) December 27, 2018
Unpopular opinion: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth getting married is more exciting than the royal wedding— Ashlyn (@Ashlynkirby98) December 27, 2018
In just 4 hours, the pic of Miley Cyrus kissing Liam Homesworth surpassed 4 MILLION likes on Instagram! It’s Her most liked picture ever on the plataform. pic.twitter.com/ArWlGyPpwD— Miley Cyrus Charts ? (@CyrusOnChart) December 27, 2018
I can’t believe I witnessed this whole 10 years pic.twitter.com/hQjtjLHBp4— ? (@lscmlz) December 26, 2018