WATCH | Burning building evacuated in Cape Town

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE - 27 December 2018
The occupants of a burning building had to be evacuated in Cape Town on Thursday, December 27 2018.
Firefighters had to evacuate people trapped in a burning building in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

"The city's fire and rescue services responded to Voortrekker Road and Alice Street in Goodwood where they are dealing with a building fire," said the city's fire and rescue services' spokesman, Theo Layne.

"Four fire engines, one hydraulic platform and a rescue vehicle is on the scene with 24 firefighters.

"The evacuation of the occupants above the floor where the fire is, is taking place. No injuries have been reported as yet," he said.

The surrounding roads have been closed.

This is a developing story.

