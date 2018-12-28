Bonnie Mbuli slams Clifton Beach 'racial' incident

Bonnie Mbuli has added her voice to the outcry over an alleged “racial” incident at Clifton 4th Beach in the Western Cape recently.

Fatima Shabodien and ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and his family were among those booted off the beach this week by a private security company. They were allegedly also told that the beach was closed.

A #FeesMustFall branch in the Western Cape saw it as a racial incident and have called for “all self-respecting to descend to Clifton 4th Beach on Friday” to “reclaim our beaches from racists”.

The security company said it was helping the city reinforce safety and control after an alleged attempted rape on the beach‚ but the City of Cape Town has distanced itself from the company.