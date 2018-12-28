Council to take officials to task over reconnection of defaulters

Municipal officials who illegally reconnect electricity to disconnected homes will be dealt with. The warning from Enoch Mgijima mayor Sisisi Tolashe comes amid claims that technical services officials have been charging R1,000 to reconnect defaulters. “The municipality is following up on these leads and will deal decisively with such officials,” said Tolashe’s spokesperson Butsha Lali.