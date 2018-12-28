Fikile Mbalula has defended TV personality Lerato Kganyago after the star was accused of being dramatic and looking for attention‚ following a racial altercation earlier this week.

Lerato was allegedly strangled by a white man on Monday after an altercation at a Pick n Pay store in Johannesburg. Lerato claimed that her domestic worker was allegedly called the K-word by a woman for apparently standing in the way of another shopper.

Lerato alleges that shortly after she and the woman got embroiled in a heated verbal exchange‚ the woman’s husband allegedly started choking Lerato. Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident Lerato said she had laid a charge with police who were tracking down the family.